 Skip to main content
University of Wisconsin–Madison

Round 6 Projects

Twelve projects that have been chosen for Round 6 of the UW2020: WARF Discovery Initiative. These projects were among 92 proposals submitted from across campus. The initiative is funded by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

This is the sixth round of UW2020 projects and brings the total number of UW2020 projects to 95 since the first-round awards were announced in 2016. This round includes seven infrastructure projects and five research projects.

Funded projects to date include 405 faculty and academic staff investigators on the project teams from many schools and colleges, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education centers.

As with the other rounds of UW2020, we have leveraged multidisciplinary collaborations to lead the way to new discoveries that will transform lives.

The projects were reviewed by faculty across the university. The UW2020 Council, a group of 17 faculty from all divisions of the university, evaluated the merits of each project based on the reviews and their potential for making significant contributions to their field of study.

The goal of UW2020 is to stimulate and support cutting-edge, highly innovative and groundbreaking research at UW–Madison and to support acquisition of shared instruments or equipment that will foster significant advances in research.

A critical tool for human genomics and precision medicine: De novo human genome assembly

Accelerating diabetes and metabolism research at UW–Madison

Acquisition of a cryogen-free Physical Properties Measurement System (PPMS) for characterization of quantum materials and devices

Building a transformational data resource to support housing research

Cracking the structure of ice: establishing a cryogenic electron backscatter diffraction and Raman capability at UW–Madison

Development of a targeted protein degradation platform to accelerate translational research at UW–Madison

Establishing proof-of-principle models for animal biodiversity biobanking

Human and machine learning: the search for anomalies

Interdisciplinary engineering of quantum information systems

Metabolic profiling of leukemic cells through isotope tracing in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Mining the human microbiota for metallophores

Multidisciplinary approach for redistricting knowledge