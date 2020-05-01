Round 6 Projects

Twelve projects that have been chosen for Round 6 of the UW2020: WARF Discovery Initiative. These projects were among 92 proposals submitted from across campus. The initiative is funded by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

This is the sixth round of UW2020 projects and brings the total number of UW2020 projects to 95 since the first-round awards were announced in 2016. This round includes seven infrastructure projects and five research projects.

Funded projects to date include 405 faculty and academic staff investigators on the project teams from many schools and colleges, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education centers.

As with the other rounds of UW2020, we have leveraged multidisciplinary collaborations to lead the way to new discoveries that will transform lives.

The projects were reviewed by faculty across the university. The UW2020 Council, a group of 17 faculty from all divisions of the university, evaluated the merits of each project based on the reviews and their potential for making significant contributions to their field of study.

The goal of UW2020 is to stimulate and support cutting-edge, highly innovative and groundbreaking research at UW–Madison and to support acquisition of shared instruments or equipment that will foster significant advances in research.